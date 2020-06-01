Sihanoukville to Become Cambodia’s Multinational Development Zone and Potential Economic Pole

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the Kingdom’s southwest coastal province Sihanoukville is becoming a potential economic pole and a multinational development zone following major infrastructure development and diverse foreign investment.

The statement was made Monday in Sihanoukville where he visited to monitor the development progress.

According to the premier, Japan has approved loans for a deep-water port; France’s Vinci Company will build an airport; China and Malaysia will invest on electricity-generated factories, and other countries on hotels and restaurants.

“I have discussed with Abe to expedite the construction of our deep-water port. As of today, many ships entering Cambodia require transits in either Singapore or Hong Kong,” the premier said.

The Royal Government of Cambodia last year approved USD 294 million infrastructure development project in Sihanoukville. As of today, the project has completed 94 percent.

Sihanoukville Governor Kouch Chamroeun said the 34 lines of roads, which opened construction on 16 November 2019, are more than 84 kilometres long. It comprises of three roundabouts and six bridges.

“The constructions will further boost transportation and tourism sectors in Sihanoukville,” he said.

