Why Would I Shutdown Facebook? I Use It Too: PM Hun Sen

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated that his Facebook page was hacked and a fake message posted, speaking Monday at the flood protection and drainage improvement project groundbreaking ceremony he co-chaired with Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia Horinouchi Hidehisa.

“Why would I shutdown Facebook? I use it too,” the Premier stated, adding that Facebook brings huge benefits if used correctly.

“Hacking my account is a cybercrime, which the world condemns,” he warned.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook page “Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister” was hacked by anonymous on 25 February 2019.

“Facebook tries to shut down my Facebook page. I, Hun Sen, would like to inform that if my Facebook page shutdown, the kingdom will not have Facebook,” hacker wrote on Premier’s Facebook page.

