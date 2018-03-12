Seven Associations in AUS and NZ to Welcome PM Hun Sen in Australia

Source: FN

Seven Cambodian Associations based in Australia and New Zealand issued a joint statement stating that they are well-prepared to welcome Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and his delegation to the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, according to their statement dated on March 12, 2018.

The associations also announced to combat and condemn the scolding, detesting, and badly colouring of their willingness and urge to those groups to stop any harming activities.

“We are Cambodian-Australian and Cambodian-New Zealand have seen and recognised the genuine reality of Cambodia, especially the value of peace, reconciliation, development and prosperity of the current nation, is indeed the accomplishment and achievement of the Royal Government of Cambodia under the leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.” the association wrote in the statement.

The Special Summit, to be held on March 17-18 in Sydney, is an historic and unprecedented opportunity to strengthen Australia’s strategic partnership with ASEAN and deliver tangible economic and security benefits to Australia.

