Seven Associations in AUS and NZ Thanks PM Hun Sen for a Meeting

Source: FN

Seven Cambodian Associations based in Australia and New Zealand issued a joint statement expressing thanks to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen for allowing them to meet directly, according to their statement dated on March 19, 2018.

“We are very excited that we have the opportunity to meet with the premier directly in this rare event. Through this talk, we understand more about the real situation that is taking place in the country under the wise leadership of the premier, in contrary to what the opposition have manipulated, lied, and painted the government in the past.” the association wrote in the statement.

Approximately a thousand Cambodians in Sydney, on Friday, came together with slogans to welcome and meet Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Through this talk, PM Hun Sen presented the situation of the country, the efforts of the Royal Government, and former opposition leaders’ act of treason.

Cambodians living in Australia and New Zealand have claimed that the activities they support to welcome the premier’s presence are their gratitude towards the premier, who has attempted to unite, maintain peace and harmony of the nation.

