Senior CPC Official Hosts a Dinner Reception in Honour of Cambodian Premier

Source: AKP

Minister of International Liaison Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee H.E. Song Tao hosted in Beijing, China yesterday a dinner reception in honour of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister and President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), and his delegation, reported the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK).

On the occasion, H.E. Song Tao reaffirmed the CPC’s strong support to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and CPP to continue leading Cambodia toward more development.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen is a good and reliable friend for the Chinese leaders and people, he underlined.

H.E. Song Tao also conveyed greetings from the Chinese leaders to Samdech Techo Hun Sen and highly valued the presence of the CPP president at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting as well as congratulated Cambodia’s socio-economic growth, peace, stability, and good security under the wise leadership of Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

For his part, Samdech Techo Hun Sen expressed thanks to China for its warm hospitality and for its invaluable support to Cambodia which, he stressed, contributed not only to boosting the economic growth, but also to strengthening the independence and prestige of Cambodia on international arena.

