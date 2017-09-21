Senior CPC Leader: Cambodia is China’s True Friend

Source: AKP

Cambodia is China’s great and true friend and China is the strongest back of Cambodia, affirmed a senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) while paying a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh yesterday.

Visiting H.E. Liu Yunshan, a Member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the CPC Central Committee, also underlined China’s support to the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) in its efforts to boost the development and maintain stability in Cambodia so as to improve the Cambodian people’s living standard.

The senior CPC leader said this is his third visit to Cambodia, the purpose of which is to push for the fruitful implementation of all agreements reached by both countries’ top leaders such as the export of Cambodian rice to China in 2017 and 2018, the construction of highway from Phnom Penh capital to the coastal province of Preah Sihanouk and the construction of a new international airport in Siem Reap province.

In reply, Samdech Techo Hun Sen thanked China for its support to Cambodia as well as to CPP and accepted H.E. Liu Yunshan’s invitation to participate in the political parties dialogue forum in China.

A high-level CPC delegation led by H.E. Liu Yunshan arrived in Cambodia on Sept. 19 for a three-day visit in the Kingdom.

Related posts