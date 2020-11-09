Today, 9 November 2020, the medial team has collected samples from me and my wife and those who live and work with/closed to me for the second test.

The results have come showing that we are Covid-19 negative, a result of the second out of the four tests that we must be conducting. The third one will take place on 14 November and the fourth one will be taking place on 18 November.

I am still waiting to see results of Covid-19 testing of the 900 other people who have been in direct or indirect contact in this event that we called “November 3 Event.”

The “November 3 Event” must end after we know what happened to the roughly 900 people – whether any of them are positive or all are negative, and it needs about three weeks to find out. In order to limit number of people possibly contracted to Covid-19 from growing, it is required that everyone already under quarantines must not be in contact with the next person/s. If they are in contact with someone, we will need to find and take that other person/s for test and place him/her under quarantine. That will take us more time and there will be more people (to take the tests and quarantines).

To avoid the case I just mentioned above, let me issue an order to the Ministry of Health, the Phnom Penh Municipality and the province of Kandal to monitor strictly those who have already been in quarantines. If they fail to take the rules and measures seriously, please invite them to a quarantine place organized by the Ministry of Health and with police and military police strictly on guard.

This is key towards ending the “November-3 Event” quickly as taking this measure would prevent number of people in contacts from growing or, if otherwise, it would be taking a long time to achieving the goal. Let us allow no ember to cause big fire because of inattention. Please help extinguish fire and do not just sit fanning the smoke.

The “November-3 Event” will end in November and not longer. I wish our compatriots to part away from Covid-19./.

