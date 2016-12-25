Sea Festival 2016 Wrapped Up with Success

Source: AKP

The three-day Sea Festival, held at Ekareach (Independence) beach in Preah Sihanouk province, the fifth of its kind, was wrapped up with success on Dec. 25.

The annual event was officially opened last Saturday under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen.

Addressing to the opening ceremony, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) has considered tourism sector as Green Gold which contributes importantly to the country’s socio-economic development through the creation of job opportunities.

The celebration of Sea Festival contributes not only to the promotion of tourism potential of coastal areas, but also supports the RGC’s policy for tourism development with sustainability and high responsibility, the premier added.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also called on national and international tour operators, local authorities and people to take part actively in “Clean City, Clean Resort, Good Service, Good Hospitality” contest.

On the occasion, Samdech Hun Sen and his spouse visited an exhibition organised by Preah Sihanouk Provincial Department of Tourism in cooperation with tourism business companies where different products were displayed on 436 booths.

Taking the opportunity, Samdech Techo Hun Sen appealed to the U.S. President-elect H.E. Donald Trump to write off the debts Cambodia owed to the U.S. during the Lon Nol regime.

