Schools to Reopen Next Monday after Two-Week Closure

Source: AKP

Students in Phnom Penh and Kandal province will return to school on Nov. 23, after the situation is easing and the Nov. 3 Incident is coming to an end.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen authorised the class resumption at the request of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, according to his voice message shared this evening.

At the same time, wedding ceremonies are allowed to be organised, while the Olympic National Stadium, museums, cinemas and so on will also resume their operations, but with implementation of health preventive measures.

The Premier also ordered local authorities at all levels to help facilitate people with their New Normal Life.

On Nov. 8, 2020, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports announced to close down public and private educational institutions in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal provincial town for two weeks, to postpone all kinds of group sports activities and ban the entry in the Olympic National Stadium, while all KTVs, entertainment clubs, cinemas, and museums throughout the country were also ordered to shut down from Nov. 8 until further notice.

Regarding the Nov. 3 Incident (visit to Cambodia by the infected Hungarian foreign minister), thousands of people believed to come in contact with the Hungarian delegation have been tracked down and tested. Among them, four, including the Hungarian ambassador to Cambodia, have been tested positive for COVID-19, of them one has already recovered.

