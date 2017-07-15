Facebook Video Broadcast on Samdech’s Health

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, broadcasted the 2-minute video on Saturday morning to confirm his healthy condition to end rumors.

The post was made in response to the recent announcement by CNRP activist Chham Chhany that PM Hun Sen had been hospitalized since July 1, 2017.

Some social networking sites that exaggerated that PM Hun Sen was sent from Singapore to Hong Kong and France.

“I am, in fact, in a car observing Phnom Penh city and I suggest that bad rumors should be stopped through this video clip,” the premier stated.

“On this road, I am traveling on a regular basis and stuck in traffic jam like everyone else does. So, let’s look at what the intentions of saying those rumors are”, he added.

