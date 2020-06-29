Samdech Techo Hun Sen Congratulates CPP on Its 69th Founding Anniversary

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), expressed his congratulations to CPP on its 69th founding anniversary (June 28, 1951-2020).

On his official Facebook page this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen wrote that since its foundation, CPP always adheres to its purpose and ideals, i.e. stand for the people, stay with the people in all circumstances, overcome all obstacles, make a selfless sacrifice for Cambodia to be independent, peaceful, democratic, and neutral with social progress.

“Cambodia has transformed itself from a killing field, a battlefield of chronic wars, a national division and ashes into a land of peace, unity, freedom, democracy, rule of law, and development in all fields,” he underlined.

CPP has successfully implemented the pacification of the country through the Win-Win policy that put an end to the civil wars and brought about full peace to the whole country for the first time since late 1998, the CPP president added.

“CPP adheres to the market economy system, strives to promote sustainable economic growth with an equitable distribution of resources and sustainable management of the environment and natural resources, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen.

