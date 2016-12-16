Samdech PM Hun Sen Recommends CHEA To Strengthen Quality of Education

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has recommended Cambodian Higher Education Association (CHEA) to fulfill its duties well in order to further strengthen the quality of education.

The premier made the recommendation here yesterday afternoon while meeting with a delegation of CHEA led by H.E. Dr. Heng Vanda, Chairman of the association’s Board of Directors.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister advised CHEA to have regular meeting with relevant institutions in order to discuss ways to boost the education sector, adding that he will meet with CHEA once a year.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also requested the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to cooperate with the Ministry of Health in creating One Window One Service to facilitate all formalities in order to speed up human resource development through CHEA.

Cambodian Higher Education Association was founded on June 29, 2014. According to H.E. Dr. Heng Vanda, CHEA has currently 89 members from 85 private higher education institutions.

