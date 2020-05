Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his spouse Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany Hun Sen and their family members hold a religious ceremony to mark the 7th day of passing away of Neak Oknha Prittmohaobaseka Thammanheanvivadhna Bun Seangly, in Kroch Chmar district, Thbong Khmum province this afternoon.

Related posts