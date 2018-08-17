Samdech Hun Sen to Request for Vote of Confidence for the Government Composition on 6th September

Source: FN

Samdech Hun Sen, President of the Ruling Cambodian People’s Party, sent a letter to thank His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni for appointing him as Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

“In response to the Royal decree, I will organize the government composition and submit to the National Assembly for the vote of confidence scheduled on 6th September 2018,” the premier wrote in the letter addressed to His Majesty on 17 August 2018.

Article 2 of the Royal decree dated on 17 August orders Prime Minister Hun Sen to establish a composition of the Royal Government of Cambodia.

