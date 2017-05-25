Samdech Hun Sen Not Meet Any Foreign Ambassadors on Cambodia’s Internal Affairs

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has announced not to meet any foreign ambassadors to discuss Cambodian politics and internal issues.

Speaking at a get-together with Christian communities this morning in Phnom Penh, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said he welcomed meetings with foreign guests on cooperation and friendship, but not on the political and international affairs of Cambodia.

On this topic, meeting with a minister or a department director is enough, the Cambodian premier underlined.

This reaction was made after some foreign diplomats and experts have given comments on the recently approved amendment to the Political Party Law of 1997.

Under this new amendment law, any individual who is convicted of a crime or who is a prisoner cannot become the president and vice-president of a political party. If the leader of a political party committed a serious offence, that political party could be dissolved, and the political rights of the party’s management are suspended for a certain period of time.

The complaint to dissolve a political party is stated in the Political Party Law that Cambodia has elaborated after other countries have done, said Samdech Techo Hun Sen, calling on all foreign diplomats and experts not to interfere in the internal affairs of Cambodia.

