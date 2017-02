Russian Secretary Meets PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, paid a courtesy visit to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to discuss terrorism.

The meeting was held on Tuesday morning at the Peace Palace, in Cambodia.

The meeting focused on the strengthening the expansion of Cambodian-Russian bilateral cooperation on terrorism, according to Kao Kim Hourn, minister attaché to the prime minister.

The aim of Secretary Patrushev’s visit was to promote cooperation between various sectors from regional to international terrorism, as the issue is not only a Cambodian-Russian priority, but also of global concern.

According to Kao Kim Hourn, the premier wishes to organize an international conference on terrorism and requested Secretary Patrushev Nikolai to convey his appeal to the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Cambodia-Russia bilateral cooperation does not only aim to obstruct terrorism, but also fight against transitional crimes, drugs, illegal migration.

