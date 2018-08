Source: FN

Cambodian People’s Party, ruling party of Cambodia led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, triumphed overwhelmingly in late general election 2018 held on 29 July 2018, taking all the 125 seats in the National Assembly, National Election Committee announced Wednesday.

In the official results of July’s elections, the NEC said the CPP won 4,889,113 votes of the total 6,362,241 valid votes.

