Ruling Party To Prepare Political Agenda for 5 Years Ahead

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) will prepare the political agenda for the next five year, 2018-2023.

While meeting with more than 16,000 workers and employees from 20 factories in Preay Tea area, Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, also President of CPP, said his party will draw up a political agenda for the new legislature of National Assembly whose election is scheduled to be held on July 29, 2018.

“Saturdays and Sundays are the public holiday of the civil servants, but this week I won’t be able to take a rest because I have to lead a CPP’s congress and hold a get-together with thousands of journalists,” underlined the premier.

