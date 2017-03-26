Ruling Party Leader Meets with Sangkat Council Candidates in Phnom Penh

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, President of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), held a get-together with his party’s Sangkat council candidates in Phnom Penh, at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday.

On the occasion, Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced to begin his campaign to meet with CPP’s members, including its commune/Sangkat council candidates across the country.

Today, the CPP president is scheduled to visit his party members in Kratie province and then those in Kandal province.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also revealed his plan to hold a get-together with over 40,000 party members at the ministries and institutions, saying that each meeting will last no longer than one hour and a half.

