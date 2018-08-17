Ruling Party Issues a Declaration Accepting Official Election Results

Source: FN

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), the absolute winner of the Cambodian general election 2018, issued a statement Wednesday night accepting the official results of the 6th mandate National Assembly members election announced earlier Wednesday by the National Election Committee.

“CPP solemnly declares accepting official results of the sixth legislative term National Assembly elections organized by the Cambodian National Elections declared on 15 August 2018. The elections results clearly reflect will and sacred aspiration of the Cambodian people in joining together to safeguard national achievements, to promote further socio-economic development, and to improve their living conditions,” CPP wrote in the declaration.

“Along with this, the elections results have thwarted perfidious attempts of illegal opposition groups and ill-willed circles abroad to twist the truth to destabilize and to destroy democratic process in Cambodia,” the statement added.

In the official results of July’s elections, the NEC said the CPP won 4,889,113 votes of the total 6,362,241 valid votes, taking all the 125 seats in the National Assembly.

