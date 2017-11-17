Royal Government Supports Supreme Court’s Decision

Source: AKP

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen expressed the royal government’s support to the ruling of the Supreme Court of Cambodia over the dissolution of the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) at the complaint of the Ministry of Interior.

“As the executive body, the Royal Government of Cambodia supports the decision of the Supreme Court of Cambodia, and calls on the people to maintain political stability, peace, and development. The royal government will continue to promote the democracy […],” said the premier in his statement broadcasted yesterday evening on the National Television of Kampuchea (TVK).

There are not only two political parties in Cambodia, therefore without a party, there are still many more political parties to take part in the national election, he said, adding that even though CNRP was dissolved and its 118 senior officials were banned from politics (for five years), its activists can join the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) or other political parties or establish a new political party.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen also expressed thanks to all CNRP’s officials who decided to defect to CPP and invited all CNRP’s supporters to do so, saying that they still have one more week to consider.

“We continue to welcome you all (CNRP’s activists). As the President of CPP, I would like to appeal to CNRP’s officials to join CPP which will keep their current positions. This is not about selling or buying, we don’t have money, we just provide the opportunity for them to serve the people,” he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said the strengthening of democracy in Cambodia will continue through the organisation of the upcoming senate election and national election.

“We would like to inform our foreign friends that we are implementing our laws. We hope that you will not continue to act as in the past,” he stressed. “Cambodian people are smart enough to settle themselves the internal issues with responsibility.”

