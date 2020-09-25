Royal Government Decides to Suspend This Year’s Sea Festival

Source: AKP

The Royal Government of Cambodia has decided to postpone the 9th Sea Festival in Preah Sihanouk province, according to the Ministry of Tourism’s announcement this afternoon.

The decision was made by Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in order to ensure safety for people and tourists from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Tourism is planning to hold the annual Sea Festival, the 9th of its kind, at O’ Tres Beach, Preah Sihanouk province in December 2020, but as the situation of COVID-19 in some countries in the region and the world has not gotten better yet and some friendly countries that used to join the event in the previous years are hesitating to come, Samdech Techo Hun Sen decided to postpone the festival to next year.

The Sea Festival is held every year in the four coastal provinces including Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot, and Koh Kong on a rotating basis. Last year’s event took place in Kampot province in December with almost one million national and international tourists.

