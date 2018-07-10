The Royal Government of Cambodia Expresses Condolences to the People of Japan

Source: FN

On behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Sen sent his heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and the people of Japan, particularly the bereaved families at this moment of profound grief and immense loss, according to the press release dated on 10 July 2018.

“I am extremely saddened to learn about the loss of so many lives in the floods and landslide due to heavy rains, which have caused massive damages in the Southern and Western parts of Japan, since last week,” the premier wrote in the letter.

