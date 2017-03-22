Roles and Duties of Late Samdech Sok An Given to Competent Ministries

Source: AKP

Different roles and duties of late Samdech Vibol Panha Sok An, former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers, will be given to competent ministries.

The remarks were made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen at the graduation ceremony of 984 students of the National Institute of Education held here this morning, in clarification to a recent comment of the government spokesperson.

According to the premier, the chairmanship of the Royal Government Task Force on the Khmer Rouge Trials will handed over to Permanent Deputy Prime Minister H.E. Bin Chhin, who was recently appointed Acting Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers.

The APSARA National Authority and Preah Vihear National Authority will be under the management of the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts. H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts, will thus become President of the APSARA National Authority and H.E. Chuch Phoeun will remain the President of Preah Vihear National Authority.

The management of Cambodian National Commission for UNESCO and National Committee for World Heritage will also be given to the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport will take charge of the Railway Management Committee while the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, the Board of Engineers Cambodia; the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, the National Association of Cambodia Scouts; the Ministry of Civil Services, the Royal School of Administration, and the Ministry of Justice, the Royal Academy for Judicial Professions.

The Royal Academy of Cambodia and the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation will remain under the management of the Office of the Council of Ministers.

