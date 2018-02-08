My Rival Lacks Qualifications, Says PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced that his main competitor is yet qualified as reflected through the failures in leading even small parties or associations.

The remarks were made on Thursday morning, during the inauguration ceremony of Chip Mong Insee Cement (CMIC) Corporation, a large cement factory in Kampot, approximately 130km southwest of Phnom Penh.

“You aren’t qualified yet to be Cambodian Prime Minister; you don’t know how to manage the situation in Cambodia, only know how to curse and start wars,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen referring to his main competitor.

