RGC Head Calls on Athletes to Maintain their Honor and Dignity

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sèn, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has appealed to all the national athletes to keep their respective honor, dignity and self-value.

While presiding over the conferment of medals and cash rewards to the gold medalists of the 29th SEA Games and other international sport competitions held at the Peace Palace, Phnom Penh this morning, Samdech Techo Hun Sen asked them to think of their values because they are all the nations’ representatives.

According to the premier, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports receives an annual budget of some 3,200 million Riel (about US$800,000) as cash rewards for athletes, but this year the figure rose to 12,500 million Riel (around US$3,125,000) as the Cambodian athletes’ capacity has been improved.

For today (Dec. 15, 2017) alone, the Royal Government of Cambodia (RGC) spent almost 7,000 billion Riels (more than US$1.7 million) and Samdech Techo Hun Sen contributed his personal budget of some US$109,000 to award 211 medalists of the 29th SEA Games and other international sport competitions and their coaches.

