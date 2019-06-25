Dear Compatriots,

In the course of dealing with the seven-floor building collapse incident in the province of Sihanouk causing losses of 28 lives and injured 26 people, besides donations offered by the revered Majesties the King and Samdech Me the Queen-Mother, the Senate, the Royal Government, and the Cambodian Red Cross, and the generous people responding to my appeal, as of 12am of 25 June 2019, the combined donations have reached a sum of 2,198,400 USD.

Each of the 24 injured persons is to receive 10,000 USD, and each of the two last persons, who had stayed under debris for nearly 60 hours before being rescued are to receive 30,000 USD. Based on these figures, 300,000 USD are donated for the injured persons. The rest of 1,898,400 USD is to be divided equally among the 28 persons who lost their lives. Each deceased is to receive 67,800 USD. This has not counted in the Royal Government’s assistance of 10,000 USD provided to the families of the deceased one day after the incident took place.

Mr. Seng Teang, Deputy Director of my Cabinet, will arrange for the families of the deceased to cash these donations from banks for the sake of their safety. Let me on this occasion express my sincere thanks to people who, irrespective of political tendency, have been generous in donating financial assistance for the deceased and the injured ones in this incident. Once again, I wish to convey my thanks and appreciation to everyone and forces taking parts in the search and rescue operation. Their actions have clearly proved their responsibilities and affections to the victims who are our compatriots. I also thank the Chinese workers and technicians for their involvements in this operation from beginning to end. A friend in need is a friend indeed.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Facebook Page, 25 June 2019

Related posts