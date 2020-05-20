Hailing the National Day of Remembrance!

Today is the May 20th National Day of Remembrance, a day for all Cambodians to remember the dark and cruel sides of the Khmer Rouge regime or the Pol Pot genocidal regime (April 17th, 1975 – January 6th, 1979).

This day also commemorates the death of more than 3 million victims of the genocidal regime.

The overwhelming majority of Cambodians know and understand the bitter tragedy that Khmer people had experienced in the past three decades in the face of war, tears, killing, destruction, forced displacement and forced labor.

Cambodians were dying from lacks of medicines, food, freedom, democracy and even the basic human right to life.

To prevent this regime from returning, we must join hands in maintaining peace, because peace offers every opportunity to build a better society, family, community and nation./.

