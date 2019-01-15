Remark at the official launch of the Asian Cultural Council

Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdey Say Chhum , President of the Senate of Cambodia;

, President of the Senate of Cambodia; Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia;

President of the National Assembly of Cambodia; E. Jusuf Kalla, Vice President of Indonesia;

Vice President of Indonesia; E. Jose de Venecia , Founding Chairman of International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the ICAPP delegates;

, Founding Chairman of International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) and the ICAPP delegates; E. Andrés Pastrana Arango, Chairman of Centrist Democrat International

Chairman of Centrist Democrat International Excellency, Lok Chumteav, President of the Senate, President of the Assembly and the delegates of Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum

Excellency, Lok Chumteav, Members of the Senate, Assembly, Ambassadors, National and International Guests;

At the outset, on behalf of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia, I am very pleased to honorably attend the official launch of the Asian Cultural Council, an affiliated body of the International Conference of Asia Political Parties (ICAPP) represented by 52 countries aimed at promoting cultural sector and increasing regional and international cooperation among member countries.

I would like to express my warm welcome to the delegates of the Asian Cultural Council and Asia Pacific Parliamentary Forum, Samdech, Excellency, Ladies, Lok Chumteav, National and International Guests who are present at this Elephant Fight Terrace, the Khmer cultural land and wonderful civilization, and also known as a world heritage of humanity.

The meeting, among politicians and key leaders of Asia as well as honored guests from South America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific in the official launch of Asian Cultural Council today, is in fact, a new chapter of culture international cooperation for the sake of humanity in the region, along with Cambodian geographic location, situated in the core of major civilizations in Asia, a continent with abundant histories and diverse cultures that allows people to live together peacefully in order to promote the whole civilizations consisting of, East, South, North and Central Asia, and Eastern Asia as well as the Middle-East, which have been connected through Silk Road since ancient time. Therefore, the connections between culture and culture, human and human would form a so-called “Culture Marathon” that could connect region to region, continent to continent, in order to create a “Culture Olympic” aimed at promoting culture for sustainable peace and development.

Samdech, Excellency, Lok Chumteav, ladies and Gentlemen

It is a great honor for Cambodia to play critical role in leading the Asian Cultural Council and as the first country in Asia cooperating well with UNESCO in building capacity to be a role model in successfully managing and preserving the heritage of humanity after achieving complete peace, national unity, territorial integrity in the late 1998 through the implementation of Win-Win Policy, the Cambodian historical event that has never existed in the past 500 years.

Therefore, in order to uphold regional cultures with effectiveness, peace as well as sustainable development, I would like to urge the Asian Cultural Council to implement its key missions as stated in the agreement along with effectiveness and transparency as well as to strictly binding with 3 principles, which are mutual understanding, mutual respects, and mutual benefits in order to achieve the sustainable peace in longer term.

Taking this opportunity, Cambodia and the members of the Asian Cultural Council are appreciated the participation of top leaders from Asia such as, H.E. Jusuf Kalla, Vice President of Indonesia; H.E. Mahathir Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia; H.E. Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister of India; H.E. Jose de Venecia, former president of the Assembly of the Philippines; Lok Chumteavs Mehriban Aliyeva, Vice President of Azerbaijan; and H.E. Chung Eui-Yong, Director of the National Security Office of the Republic of Korea and also a Co-Chairman of ICAPP.

Finally, with the official launch of the Asian Cultural Council, I would like to wish Samdech, Excellency, Lok Chumteav, ladies and Gentlemen success in all your endeavors and good experiences during your stay in the Kingdom of Cambodia, the great land of Angkor.

Thank You.

