Religious Harmony “Important” for Leadership: PM Hun Sen

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen took note of growing religious conflicts in the world; he said religious harmony is significantly important for leadership.

“Venerable monks and followers can see that many religious conflicts have occurred in the world, which led to terrorism. For example, the terror attack in New Zealand is an assault against a Muslim mosque. Then, there was another case in Sri Lanka which Islam launched a retaliation against Christianity,” the premier addressed at a religious ceremony held in Phnom Penh on 28 February 2020.

“Therefore, leading a state requires a religious harmony,” he said.

Premier Hun Sen also recalled that the practices of all religions in Cambodia were abandoned during the Pol Pot genocidal regime. But today, Buddhism is growing greatly.

“We can see the better livings of Buddhism followers,” the premier added.

Cambodian people nationwide enjoy freedom to religion without coercion and discrimination.

Related posts