Drivers must abide by the traffic rules for safety

At present, traffic restrictions are under way across the country. Citizens, especially young people, before driving should have a valid driver’s license. The vehicles, on the other hand, have to pay taxes and other fees properly before ordering the vehicle on public roads.

The reinforcement aimed at securing the lives of people across the country, and/or avoiding accidents that caused serious injury, even deaths. We do not want to see any traffic accidents happened in anyone’s family.

Our Compatriots and young people must drive with caution and understanding for the sake of everyone’s safety nationwide./.

