Doem Ampil: […] my apology for the mistake yesterday. I have two questions relating to this issue. First, has the Royal Government prepared any amount of fund in this unforeseeable period that we are fighting to prevent the outbreak in Cambodia? Secondly, Would Samdech create any ad-hoc commission to monitor and assess possible impacts on socio-economic condition and tourism industry of Cambodia?

Samdech Techo: Thank you for your apology […] now the first question, how much money are we going to spend? Well, I do not disclose how much but I would assure you the Royal Government would spend as much as it is required […] however, for the moment, it is not yet time for the Royal Government to do so. The budget allocated to the Ministry of Health is sufficient to cover demanding expenses. On second point, I do not wish to make repetitive remark about setting up commission to deal with this or that. In the early part of the fifth legislative term of the Royal Government, I dissolved many commissions as they caused lack of responsibilities among institutions designated by law. The Ministry of Health must stay ahead in taking up respective responsibilities. Concerned institutions too, such as environment, police, etc. […]

As for possible economic impacts, we have a mechanism in place to do monitoring and making assessments. They will look into relevant issues and would foresee impact of growth […] Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, HE Aun Pornmoniroth would lead this work […] in my over 35-year experience holding office, dissolving commissions around the Council of Ministers was the best chance for reforms. Justice takes over judicial reform. Public Function takes over reform of public administration. Reform of the army goes to the Ministry of National Defense, for instance. Public financial reform has increased revenue from custom is almost 1 billion USD […]

I do not need to tell HE Mam Bun Heng of what to do […] he takes up his responsibilities for instance whether there needed to install (scanning machines at entry points) or not […] he has the power in his sphere of technical expertise. As for how much money we would need to spend, I just tell you we go wherever it may take. That is easy to understand […]

Fresh News: […] as of this moment, has the RGC prepared to take any parts in cooperation with the government of China to help relieve its hardship?

Samdech Techo: we must continue to follow up but I am of the opinion that the Chinese government exercise high responsibilities. Prime Minister Li Keqiang was at the epicenter himself […] as to how do we go about contributing to China’s fight, I think is what we are doing here. We do not need to ban flights or shipping transportations from China, turn away Chinese tourists, and/or evacuate diplomats and students from China. We do not do that means, for we do not add fear to the Chinese people […] I do not think China would need our money to help them. We just make sure we are providing good cooperation with the Chinese embassy in Cambodia to create a good environment for Chinese investors and tourists […] and refrain from any discrimination there may be […] more so, should we ban flights from China, as I said earlier, we put our economy and relations with China in trouble […]

Hang Meas: […] besides posting untrue information by individuals […] what the Royal Government would do to bloggers and/or media outlets that are sharing fake news?

Samdech Techo: I think the educational measure is more appropriate than legal ones. What I mean is not about prison or any sort like that. I even provided my lawyers to protect the media people who have factual and legal appropriateness. However, Facebook and or outlets of some sorts are not fully qualified as a press organization. We have no need to go for punishment as long as they confess their mistakes. Educating them would be the best option. Those who falsify facts and poison society with their works are mostly from abroad […] let me recap what I said, the best measure is not by legal mean at this stage as long as they confess what they did wrong and correct it. We must opt for professional education and provide them with fuller information from relevant ministry, and in this case the Ministry of Health, to make them well-informed media persons on the matter and share the truth to people to reject fake ones […]

Thmey Thmey: […] what are Cambodia’s expertise in treating (the infected Chinese) to recover? […] people do not seem to trust in treatment […]?

Samdech Techo: Well, let us stay here. I may ask you, the fact that (you said) people do not have trust (in the Ministry of Health or medical expertise of Cambodia), has there been anyone sick yet? (…) if there has not been anyone sick yet, why talking about people having no trust? That was what you have added to it. The fact is not one Cambodian in Cambodia is sick (from this) yet, why talking about trust, when there has not been treatment yet.

Now, I am answering to your question. As of now, the World Health Organization and the world as a whole have not identified its cause […] there is no vaccination for it. In this case, we have only two methods to deal with it. Firstly, we must prevent it from spreading and there are instructions about hygiene and sanitations […] we used to say in health “to prevent is better than to cure.”

Secondly, should we find one with this sickness, we must put her/him in isolation, where s/he will receive medical treatment and care […] with journalists, it has always been my ways, if they posed me unreasonable questions, I ask her/him back with a question. Among our 16 million people, no Cambodian is sick from this yet, why do we have this question about people do not seem to trust (Cambodian medical treatment?) […] people should trust in themselves and make their bests to protect themselves […]

PNN: […] a majority of people lack information (about coronavirus). Has the Royal Government, mainly the Ministry of Health, have sufficient tools and equipment like in other countries to prevent and fight against this virus?

Samdech Techo: We have talked a lot about this already […] we have taken precautionary measures to respond to whatever may come and that including also our proactive one that I appeal to factories to help produce masks in reserve to distribute to people […]. Well, we have in store our measures to deal with the matter. We have put into operation those measures and we are in control of the situation. If our people, some have been overfed with fear, focus on how to protect themselves, it would have been a major contribution, indeed […]

To (Thmey Thmey reporter) I am sorry that I cut you in with my responsive question […] I just wish to reaffirm on your point that the world has not yet identified what sickness it is and vaccination would take months to get one as it take a long lab process […]. Let us agree on the fact that this is the time that we must apply defense strategy. Should anything happen, we must follow the precedent (medical) procedures […] you may have done a great help if you just say in your reportage that people must trust first in themselves […] if we are not sick yet, how could we say there is no trust in the Ministry of Health or medical service […]

Well, I am taking no more questions. I hope that relevant institutions and sub-national authorities take jointly effective measures especially those media organizations must be more active in their works. I would recommend those (official and professional) media organizations to defeat fake news with true/official news […]. Any one TV or media station do that I would consider issuing it/them with a letter of appreciation on 14 January 2021, when we have regular gathering between Prime Minister and media people […]. You must seek verification or confirmation from the Ministry of Health before releasing information, or even conduct interview with designated person so that your information giving out helps clear people’s mind from fake news […]./.

