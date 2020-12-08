Dear our compatriots!

After I have announced the purchase of the Covid-19 vaccine, there was a huge support movement, both emotionally and financially, which I considered as the “people’s health protection foundation” after the people’s national defense foundation from 2008 to 2011.

The total amount donated by generous persons so far is more than 18 million US dollars, the list of which broadcast on the National Television and Fresh News, as well as other media. There are still many venerable monks and people who wanted to contribute but do not know where and how to donate. I have arranged two channels for their generous contributions:

Mr. Seng Teang, Secretary of State, Office of the Council of Ministers, telephone number 012 961971, permanently stationed at the Office of the Council of Ministers. Tep Sothy, via ABA Bank Account Number 001249176

In case of a bank transfer, please do not forget to provide your proper name and place of residence so that I can personally make a letter of thanks for you.

I would like to express my deep gratitude to the supports of the venerable monks and our compatriots in the movement against Covid-19, which I called the “people’s health protection campaign/foundation.”

