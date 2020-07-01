Updating the List of Poor and Vulnerable Families to Receive ” Cash Transfer Program for Poor and Vulnerable Households during Covid-19 “

I recently announced the “Cash Transfer Program for Poor and Vulnerable Households during Covid-19.”

To ensure that poor people who are really struggling to get support from the government, it is extremely important that we are updating the list of the poor and vulnerable families during the fight against this disease.

This work is almost entirely dependent on the local authority, the village chief and the commune council, who must ensure clarity and thoroughness. Therefore, in order to ensure transparency and integrity in the provision of this cash transfer program, I strongly urge local authorities at all levels, especially those at every commune, to focus on doing the job properly and consistently, and avoiding absolute collusion with their relatives whose families are not really poor and vulnerable to receive this allowance.

I will take action with no exceptions if this collusion is found in any village and/or commune./.

