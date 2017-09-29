Prime Minister’s Presence Is Compulsory to Prevent Revolution

Source: FN

Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, said he was determined to stop anyone from destroying Cambodia’s territory. His presence was necessary to defend against national races, color revolutions groups and for further national development.

The remark was made on Friday at the honored medal handing over ceremony at the Peace Palace.

“I do not let anyone to destroy this territory, and my presence is necessary to keep this country peaceful, avoiding the color revolution from the destruction of any treason that we cannot accept,” stated the premier.

“The Phnom Penh headquarter, which commanded color revolutions, are now being watched and will be prevented. We strongly refuse this illegal action. We will continue to prevent, and my presence is compulsory,” he added.

The premier was pleased to have contributed as a Cambodian leader from the first minute to the last. The premier will continue to serve two more mandates at least.

Related posts