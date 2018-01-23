Prime Minister’s Granddaughter Ranks the First in Asian Maths Competition

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen’s granddaughter Hun Pich Monylyna ranked the first in mathematics with a score of 2,350 points among 100 students in Asia.

The computer-based math test was participated by hundreds of competitors from Asian countries.

Ultimately, Hun Pich Monylyna, the second daughter of General Hun Manet and Pich Chanmony, earned the first place, followed by Chinese, with a score of only 1200 points.

Her achievement brought the pride for Cambodian children. It reflected the strong ability of Cambodian children that can rival other well-known and advanced countries, and the improvement of Cambodia’s current level of education.

