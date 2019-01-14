Prime Minister Thanks Chinese Government for Funding Third Ring Road Construction

Source: FN

Speaking at the groundbreaking of the Third Ring Road project on Monday, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen, through Chinese Ambassador Wang Wentian, expressed thanks to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Le Keqiang, Government and People of China for supporting the construction of a 53-km Ring Road that connects the capital to Kandal province, worth of nearly US$300 million.

Prime Minister is scheduled to visit China on 20 January 2019 to strengthen Khmer-Sino relations and sign some documents.

The Third Ring Road will form a semicircle that starts at National Road 4 west of the capital and extends from south and east to National Road 21 before crossing the river and heading northwards to connect National Road 1.

He stated that this Ring Road is an important strategic route to facilitate traffic and trading goods that would benefit the economy. He also asked for understanding of the people who were disturbed by the construction.

According to Premier Hun Sen, Cambodia will build four more flyover bridges across national road No. 4, national road No. 3, national road No. 2 and national road No. 21.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister, on behalf of the Cambodian People’s Party, thanked the people who voted to support the CPP that it led to the open of Third Ring Road construction today.

Cambodia is conducting feasible study on construction of roads and bridges connecting Kratie and Kampong Thom provinces, and is also considering building a road connecting Koh Kong to Phnom Da gateway and connecting Samlot to Pailin.

