Prime Minister Orders Police to Maintain Safety and Order for Citizens During the Water Festival

Cambodian Cabinet Meeting Approves Draft National Budget Law 2018
Source: FN
Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered, on Wednesday, the police to maintain the safety and public order for people during the celebration of the Water Festival.
He also appealed to the people to contact security officers nearby and emergency officers stationed for assistant.
The premier called on citizens to keep environment clean by throwing rubbish into the rubbish bin.
Prime Minister also urged national and international tourists to participate and celebrate together during the Water Festival.