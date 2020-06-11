On 10 June 2020, Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Prime Minister Narindra Modi of India held a phone discussion on joining force to combat against Covid-19 and bilateral and regional issues.

In the course of discussion, Prime Minister of India praised Cambodia for effective Covid-19 management and actions that could be a model for the world. Prime Minister Narindra Modi reaffirmed to Samdech Techo Hun Sen that India considers Cambodia and important part to it’s Acting East Policy […] which is focusing on (1) keeping peace and security in the Indian ocean; (2) integrating with Southeast Asia; (3) deepening strategic partnership while seeking to achieve balance among great powers and (4) managing conflicts with China.

The two leaders determined to strengthen and expand deeper bilateral cooperation […] and to continue regional cooperation in the framework of ASEAN-India and Mekong-Ganga Cooperation. Relating to cooperation in culture and archaeology, Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction to Cambodia’s trust in India to co-chair International Coordinating Committee for Restoration and Development of Cambodia’s Preah Vihear Temple.

Also, the heads of governments of Cambodia and India agreed to coordinate return flights for citizens of each other holding up because of Covid-19 pandemic […] and to set momentum for socio-economic restoration in the post-Covid-19, which required stronger cooperation and coordination./.

