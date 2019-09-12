Prime Minister of Lao PDR Arrives in Cambodia for Official Visit

Source: FN

Prime Minister of Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) Dr. Thongloun Sisoulith and a high-level delegation arrived in Cambodia at 9:30 a.m on Thursday for a two-day official visit from 12-13 September 2019, at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.

During the visit, the Prime Minister of Laos will hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Hun Sen, and the two sides will preside over the signing of several documents and joint press releases, according to the press release of Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated Wednesday.

While staying in Phnom Penh, Prime Minister of the Lao PDR will lay wreathes at the Independence Monument and pay tribute at the Royal Memorial Statue of the Late King-Father of Cambodia.

Prime Minister of the Lao PDR will also pay separate courtesy calls on Samdech Say Chhum, Acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Samdech Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly.

The official visit of Laotian premier to Cambodia will significantly contribute to further strengthening and expanding the long-lasting relations of traditional friendship, solidarity, fraternity and fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and Laos.

