Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Excerpts at Dinner with Cambodian-Chinese Association

Source: FN

Below are the experts by Prime Minister Hun Sen during the dinner with Cambodian-Chinese Association on Saturday at Koh Pich Island:

– The rise of China does not pose a threat to others, but, through its policy of good-neighborliness and the Belt and Road initiative, brings benefits to developing countries in Asia and other regions, including Cambodia.

– Taiwan is just a province of China and that Taiwanese flag cannot be raised in Cambodia.

– We shall not do anything that harms sovereignty and independence of China because of Taiwan, he said, and added that China respects the sovereignty and independence of Cambodia and thus Cambodia has to do the same to China.

– We support the one-China policy and respect China’s sovereignty and also supported the one-China policy on the issue involving Tibet, saying Tibet also belongs to China.

