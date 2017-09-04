Prime Minister Hun Sen Wants the World to Eliminate “Islamic Extremism” Term

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen wanted the world to eliminate the term “Islamic extremism”, as all religions have extremism.

The statement was made on Monday at Kompong Cham province.

“I think the world should change how to speak. Any religion has extremism. We should change from “Islamic extremism” to “extremism” only,” stated PM Hun Sen.

The premier also pointed out that while Cambodia was the chair of ASEAN Summit in 2012, Cambodia adopted a policy framework of centralism, and now ASEAN decided to engage with the centralist movement.

