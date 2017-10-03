Prime Minister Hun Sen Wants a Better Relation and Cooperation With Pakistan

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen wanted to see a better relationship and cooperation between Cambodia and Pakistan in all aspects.

The remark was made when PM Hun Sen met with Mian Raza Rabbani, the chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, on Tuesday in Phnom Penh’s Peace Palace.

He also expressed his support for Pakistan to be part of ASEAN.

Mian Raza Rabbani thanked the premier for supporting his country and encouraging the two countries to have better relations.

At the same time, the two leaders also discussed regional issues and events, especially the fight against terrorism in the world.

Pakistan has helped train Cambodian senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on diplomacy and hope to continue this work.

Mian Raza Rabbani confirmed that many universities in Pakistan still welcome Cambodian students who wish to pursue a higher education.

PM Hun Sen also thanked Pakistan for supporting Cambodia before gaining independence from France in 1953 and continued to support and help train Cambodian human resources.

Related posts