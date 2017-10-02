Prime Minister Hun Sen Urges Not to Consume Chemical Vegetable

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen called on Cambodians to stop purchasing and consuming chemical food and vegetables.

The remark was made on Monday at the inauguration ceremony of the Sokha Hotel and Resort in Siem Reap after recieving the request from the citizens to stop importing chemical food.

“I have heard the people’s request to stop importing chemical products to Cambodia’s market. I would like to ask people to not buy any chemicals products, and please check it carefully before purchasing. If no one buys the chemical food and vegetable, the producers will stop producing,” stated PM Hun Sen.

At the same time, he called for the promotion of organic vegetable production in hotels and tourist services to ensure tourists’ health.

The premier also appealed to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries to work with farmers to cultivate organic vegetable and raise animals.

According to a study by Food and Agriculture Organization (UNFAO), around 1 million ton of vegetable supplied to Cambodia each year, of which 44% is domestic, while 56% from Vietnam and Thailand. The amount of vegetable supplied by neighboring countries to Phnom Penh is about 200 to 300 tons per day.

