Prime Minister Hun Sen Urges Foreigners Not to Interfere into Cambodia’s Internal Affairs

Source: FN

Following the arrest of CNRP’s President Kem Sokha, Prime Minister Hun Sen urged other states not to interfere into Cambodia’s internal affairs.

The urge was made when the premier visited 4,000 garment workers at the Diamond Island Exhibition Center on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister also warned CNRP not to protect Kem Sokha; otherwise, the party would face dissolution.

“If CNRP defends Kem Sokha, the party will face dissolution. This is not authoritarian. A sovereign country cannot allow foreigners to do this; it is an act of betrayal. The U.S used to do this with Lon Nol, and now they did this with Kem Sokha,” the premier stated.

“We suffer more than enough. Our people have been hurt enough, so we need to give them peace. I urge the United States and other countries not to interfere into Cambodia’s internal affairs,” the premier reiterated.

