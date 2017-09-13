Prime Minister Hun Sen Returns from China

Source: FN

A delegation led by Prime Minister Hun Sen will return to Phnom Penh Wednesday morning after visiting Nanning, Guangxi, China for the 14th China-ASEAN Expo.

The delegation is expected to arrive in Cambodia around 10 a.m today.

The premier highlighted throughout the exhibition that many Cambodian products, especially agricultural products, have been entering China, thus, expanding the market and strengthening the trade volume between the two countries each year.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Cambodia-Guangxi is growing closer and the Cambodian-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership has reached a new level.

The premier mentioned that China is a strong ally and is willing to assist Cambodia in any circumstance.

