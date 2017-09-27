Prime Minister Hun Sen Requests Campanies’ Owners To Allow Cambodian-Islamic Women In Their Traditional Outfits

Source: FN

After hearing the compliants from Cambodian-Islamic girls about their difficulty in finding a job at the company because the company required to wear uniforms that were different from their traditions, Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on employers, enterprises, and private companies to allow Cambodian-Islamic girls to work in their traditional costumes without wearing a uniform set by the company.

The request was made when PM Hun Sen visited with more than 10,000 workers from factories in Meanchey district on Wednesday.

“When applying for a job in private companies, the company will require her to wear uniforms, but we cannot do it because it is against our religion,” said a newly-graduated Cambodian-Islam, Adam Lima.

“I would like to call on the owners of factories, companies to allow Islam women to dress in a Islamic custom. The Royal Government has granted permission for Islam girls students to dress in school uniforms or in their Islamic fashion,” said the premier.

Adam Lima expressed her great delight and Prime MInister Hun Sen as a respectable leader. She expected that the comapines’ owners would follow the premier’s appeal.

Related posts