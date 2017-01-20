Prime Minister Hun Sen Reacts to Global Witness

Source: FN

“Global Witness, please stop being stupid; this is how the heads of states have been working together”, said Prime Minister Hun Sen Friday afternoon in Davos, Switzerland.

The premier’s reaction came after Global Witness said Davos should turn away Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and close its doors to despots.

“The World Economic Forum in Davos should not allow Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to host an event aimed at attracting new investment from overseas”, said Global Witness in a Press Release on Jan. 18, 2017.

Phay Siphan, Secretary of State and spokesman of the Office of the Council of Ministers said Global Witness always incites, falsifies news, and opposes the government of Cambodia.

Global Witness failed many attempts to falsify the report to attack the government. Cambodia is on the right track of peace, stability, and prosperity. The statement by this fierce international organization is nothing besides opposing Cambodia’s peace and success,” stated Phay Siphan.

“Cambodia attains economic growth of 7% per annum, and the U.S ambassador to Cambodia is proud and welcomes the American investments in Cambodia”, he added.

