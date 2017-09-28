Prime Minister Hun Sen: No War in Korea

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen informed Cambodians in South Korea to not worry, as there will be no war in Korea.

This remark was made on Thursday during a graduation ceremony of nearly 3,000 university students at the Diamond Island Convention and Exhibition Center.

“I would like to take this opportunity to tell the workers in South Korea to not worry; I believe that this war will not happen, it is almost a hundred times already, not only dozens of times, but this war will not happen,” said PM Hun Sen.

He added that the United States only threatened North Korea, but South Korea and Japan, which are close to North Korea, want a peaceful solution rather than a war.

The political tension in North Korean became has risen since North Korea fired several missiles over Japan as the United States continued to warn North Korea that the missile test is a threat to global security.

