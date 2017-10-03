Prime Minister Hun Sen: Las Vegas Shooting is Not What The World Wants

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen reiterated the importance of peace in Cambodia after hearing the tragedy in Las Vegas.

“A gunman on a high floor of a Las Vegas hotel rained a rapid-fire barrage on an outdoor concert festival on Sunday night, leaving at least 58 people dead, injuring 515 others, and marked as one of the deadliest mass shootings in American history,” according to the New York Times released on Oct. 2, 2017.

“Peace in Cambodia provides many opportunities,” stated stated the premier on Tuesday morning.

He added that issues in the Middle East, as well as refugee issues and the tragedy of people in the United are tragic events, and that every person, including Cambodian, avoids.

He also thanked the people for helping maintain peace in the nation.

